According to baristas who leaked the news on social media, Starbucks is releasing a Zombie Frappucino on October 26th. This spooky beverage is bright green with pink stripes and pink whipped cream. The green is supposedly flavored like green candy apple, but the pink is still a mystery. It will only be available until Halloween.

The Zombie Frappuccino got leaked on the internet so we got some insider details on how to create this thing before it comes out.