Zedd & Liam Payne – “Get Low”

Zedd is following up his smash Alessia Cara collabo “Stay” with another big-name collaboration. He and One Direction’s Liam Payne have just released a new single: an upbeat, danceable tune called “Get Low.”

Zedd and Liam first met last year, and Zedd, who’d been working on the track for a while, thought Liam’s voice would fit it perfectly. In a statement, he says, “Liam’s voice gave the song a lot of soul and really influenced the song a lot.”

Zedd will perform on ABC’s Good Morning America Summer Concert Series on July 21, where he’ll be joined by Alessia and “surprise guests”…could Liam be one of them?

On September 29, the producer and deejay will kick off his Echo tour of North America.

