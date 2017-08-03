Will & Grace Already Renewed For A 2nd “Revival” Season
By Zack Williams
|
Aug 3, 2017 @ 4:32 PM

Will & Grace is back at NBC starting September 28th, at 9pm.  The show was originally intended to be a 10-episode limited series.  Shortly after being announced, NBC extended it to 16-episodes.

News came today that NBC has renewed the series for another “revival” series, just under two months before the revival has even started.

