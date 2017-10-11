WILL YOU HAVE ME FOR THE ARREST OF YOUR LIFE?

A California sheriff’s deputy staged a traffic stop to trick his girlfriend into believing she was under suspicion of drunk driving. But instead of slipping handcuffs on her wrists, he slipped a ring on her finger.

Deputy Kevin Bowes recruited some of his fellow officers to pull his girlfriend over and have her take a field sobriety test. Offices had her walk a straight line and then turn around and do it again. But when she turned around she saw Bowes, who had suddenly appeared, on one knee holding a diamond engagement ring.

She was clearly shocked and jumped into his arms before she could even say “yes.” One of the other officers captured the moment on video, which the police department later shared.

In all fairness, If my man did this to me, I would love EVERY second, but throat punch him for letting me think I was getting arrested!