TMZ is reporting that there is now a bidding war to bring back American Idol.

NBC wants the show to alternate with The Voice, but FOX also wants the show back. Both have apparently, submitted bids to FremantleMedia, which owns the show. Both networks are also interested in bringing Ryan Seacrest back to host the show, while having a new panel of judges.

We might know which network will win the battle by the end of the week. CLICK HERE to read more from TMZ.