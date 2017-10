This is great!

Mark Wahlberg tells the Chicago Tribune that he asked God to forgive him for doing Boogie Nights. “I just always hope that God is a movie fan and also forgiving, because I’ve made some poor choices in my past. Boogie Nights is up there at the top of the list.”

I have seen the movie, I would agree he needs to go to church!

What do you need forgiveness for?

843-448-9292