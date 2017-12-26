Where’s The Preggo Kylie Photo, Kim?
Kim Kardashian West, I have a bone to pick with you.

While most people were consumed with family and friends this holiday, I was constantly refreshing your Instagram page like a crazed Millennial. Because I thought, yes thought that maybe you and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner Klan would gift us with what we all have been waiting for the entire year.

A photo of a Kylie Jenner in delicate condition, but no…you give us this.

DAY 25 MERRY CHRISTMAS

DAY 25 MERRY CHRISTMAS

Where’s Kylie?! We wanted the Kylie preggo photo Kim! And you failed us. Not just once, but 25 effing times!

I’m ‘assuming’ the photo will be revealed in LOVE magazine?

I mean Kendall did shoot Kylie for the cover, but we’ll see. #FREEKylie

