Ed Sheeran and Migos will perform on the premiere of MTV’s revamped take on TRL.

The show — which won’t use the full Total Request Live name like it did when it first aired from 1998 to 2008 — will debut October 2nd at 3:30 p.m. ET and air weekdays in that slot. It’ll be hosted by D.C. Young Fly and a group of co-hosts and “content creators” called the “the TRL squad.” The show will air from the same studio in New York’s Times Square that hosted the original.