It’s National Pizza Month …

According to a new survey, 20% of respondents said if they could only eat one food for the rest of their lives, they would pick pizza. The survey, by California Pizza Kitchen, found that 31% of Millennials eat pizza five or more times a month and 33% of Millennials say pizza would be there go-to meal for date night.

I mean, I eat it at least twice a week! Pizza is my jam!

Happy National Pizza Month to me!