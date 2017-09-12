The New iPhones

Get ready to sell your organs on the black market because Apple unveiled not one, but three new iPhones today. Say hello to the future. iPhone X. — Apple (@Apple) September 12, 2017

If you’re wondering what the difference is between the three here ya go.

iPhone 8: 4.7″ Screen. Wireless Charging.

iPhone 8 Plus: 5.5″ Screen. Better Camera. Wireless Charging.

iPhone X: 5.8″ Screen. No home button. Full front screen. Better Camera. Wireless Charging. Face Recognition Unlock.

Time to break out the piggy bank because these suckers aren’t cheap either. Starting at $699 is the iPhone 8, the iPhone 8 Plus will start at $799. The iPhone X ’s starting price…$999.

The iPhone 8 & 8 Plus are available for pre-order on 9/15 and for purchase 9/22. You’re gonna have to wait for the X though..can’t pre-order that till 10/27.