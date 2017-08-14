The Lo Down: The Verdict Is In

The battle between Taylor Swift and former deejay David Mueller has come to an end.

After four hours of deliberation, eight jurors made up of six women and 2 men unanimously decided that Mueller assaulted Taylor at the 2013 meet and greet. This highly publicized trial included four days of testimony from Taylor, her mother Andrea Swift and former bodyguard Greg Dent.

Mueller was suing Swift for $3 million in damages claiming the “false” accusations ruined his career. Swift countersued for a symbolic $1 for assault and battery. Swift’s legal team argued that a trial would “serve as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts.”