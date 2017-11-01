That Was Quick Selena

Welp. The Weeknd & Selena Gomez called it quits and not even a week later she’s been spotted with the Biebs.

No shade, just making an observation. The Weeknd was also seen getting cozy with a girl at a album release party. Peep the video below.

I hope Jelena can rekindle the flame because honestly I thought they were such a cute couple back in the day. Check out the photos of them getting cozy and enjoying a fun bike ride below.