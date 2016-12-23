Suzy Snowflake Well, let’s keep it going… this was my FAVORITE one of these that would show up every Christmas. Suzy Snowflake! Have a Merry Christmas, and I’ll see you New Years Eve at the Masters! ChristmasPennsylvaniaSuzy SnowflakeWJAC Related Content Don’t Make Out With A Coworker At Your Compa... ENERGY 92.1 Holiday Ho Ho Ho Down at the Boathouse Starbucks Has Released The Red Holiday Cups Christmas Day Dinners Around The Area Frosty The Snowman Hardrock, Coco And Joe Comments Comments
