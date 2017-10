If you have trouble getting going in the morning, you may want to skip your morning shower.

No, really. While a cold shower will definitely wake you up, most of us don’t take cold showers. So that means you’re probably taking a hot shower … and that’s the issue. That hot shower is telling your nervous system that it’s time for your muscles to relax and your heart rate to slow down. So instead of energizing you, that hot shower is making you calm, relaxed, and sleepy.