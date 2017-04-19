Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino Is Available NOW!

By Zack Williams
|
Apr 19, 12:59 PM

Starbucks has introduced a Unicorn Frappuccino, but it’s only around for a few days.  It hit stores today, and I had to go get one.

When I ordered my drink, this is the way the conversation went…

Barista:  What can I get for you today?
Me:  A Grande Unicorn Frappuccino
Barista:  Only if you believe.
Then, when my drink was ready, he hands it to me and says, “Do you believe?”
Me:  Yes. Yes, I do.

It’s a frappuccino, so of course it’s sweet.  Not as sweet as I anticipated though.  Then you get hit with the sour.  It’s mango flavored, and, yeah, I’ll say, it was worth the $4.95 plus tax and tip that I paid.

I don’t order frappuccinos often, but I had to try it.  If you try one, share your pics and what you think on our Facebook page or instagram!

