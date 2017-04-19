Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino Is Available NOW!

Starbucks has introduced a Unicorn Frappuccino, but it’s only around for a few days. It hit stores today, and I had to go get one.

When I ordered my drink, this is the way the conversation went…

Barista: What can I get for you today?

Me: A Grande Unicorn Frappuccino

Barista: Only if you believe.

Then, when my drink was ready, he hands it to me and says, “Do you believe?”

Me: Yes. Yes, I do.

It’s a frappuccino, so of course it’s sweet. Not as sweet as I anticipated though. Then you get hit with the sour. It’s mango flavored, and, yeah, I’ll say, it was worth the $4.95 plus tax and tip that I paid.

I don’t order frappuccinos often, but I had to try it. If you try one, share your pics and what you think on our Facebook page or instagram!