Starbucks bought Teavana back in 2012, and now plans to close all locations. They said all of the locations are underperforming. Which doesn’t come as much of a surprise, since most are located in malls, which are also struggling to survive. All Tevana stores are expected to be closed by early 2018. Employees will have the chance to apply at nearby Starbucks locations, to keep their jobs. 3,300 employees will be affected.

