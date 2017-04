Starbucks has introduced a Cherry Pie Frappuccino with a pie crust lid… but it’s not available in the U.S.

The drink is available in Japan, and supposedly has chunks of cherry pie mixed into the drink, not just flavored syrups. Oh, and the lid is a pie crust. YOU CAN EAT THE LID!

Who can get a cheap flight to Japan for a frappuccino? Don’t lie, I know some of you would do that just for a frappuccino!

Read more here