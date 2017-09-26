POST MALONE: Stage Dive Fail

Rapper Post Malone suffered an embarrassing stage dive fail.

He took a running leap into the St. Louis crowd while performing his latest hit “Rockstar,”

Unfortunately for Post Malone, nobody caught him because they had their hands full with phones recording the concert. Those clips got posted all over social media.

He tweeted, (quote) “Felt like Jack Black in School of Rock tonight when I staged dived and nobody caught my fat ass. Wish I had Lil Uzi body.” The rapper weighs about half what Post Malone does.