Socastee High School Jazz Band’s Jazz Dinner Dance

Socastee High School Jazz Band is hosting it’s annual Jazz Dinner Dance on Saturday night, January 28th.
Held at the Ocean Lakes Campground Recreation Center with a pasta dinner provided by Angelo’s Steak and Pasta.
Entertainment by the very talented Socastee High School Jazz band!
Doors open at 6PM. Dinner served at 6:30.  All tickets $15.  Sold only as pre-sale, none at the door. Available until Monday, January 23rd.
There is also a Silent Auction with LOTS of fabulous items – food, shows, camping, and much, much more!
All proceeds go to support the band programs at Socastee High School.
Please come out for a night of food, fun and Music!
Call Marilyn at 843-602-0618 for tickets.

