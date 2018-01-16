Lo Names Kim & Kanye’s Baby

She’s here! Kanye and Kim Kardashian West have welcomed their 3rd child via surrogate into the world.

Weighing in at 7lbs 6oz, the newest West child joined her older sister North and brother Saint yesterday morning at 12:47am. I’m still convinced that Kylie Jenner was their surrogate but only time will tell if my conspiracy will prove to be true.

Now the fun begins. What on earth are they going to name this child?

I have a few names picked out for the iconic couple like Karat (Carat like diamonds, just spelt with a K..obv), Chi (for Kanye’s hometown of Chicago), or Monet (cause Kimye loves modern art).

What would you name the newest member of the West family? Call 843-448-9292