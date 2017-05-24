Roller Skating FUNdraiser

the Fun Warehouse is teaming up with Walgreens store #6898 for a FUNdraiser to benefit Red Nose Day Foundation! The Red Nose Foundation helps children receive things they need such as immunizations, education, food, clothing , etc. As a bonus the Fun Warehouse will be giving away a PlayStation 4 (if 200 participants are reached).

WHEN:

Friday, June 2nd, 2017 from 5pm – 11pm

WHERE:

Fun Warehouse! – 2349 Dick Pond Rd. Myrtle Beach, SC 29575

COST:

$8.50 Skating – $2 Skate rental

$5 of every skate admissions goes to the Red Nose Foundation.