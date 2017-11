The Houston Astros are celebrating their first World Series championship in franchise history, and shortstop Carlos Correa decided that if he’s going to get a ring, so should his girlfriend. During a post-game interview, Correa said he wanted to take another big step in his life and then got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend, Miss Texas USA Daniella Rodriguez. She was clearly shocked, but said “yes.”

