Rape Crisis Center Fun Day

On Saturday, April 1st, 2017; The rape crisis center is hosting a “Family Fun Day of Hope”. There will be fun and games, books and important information about the Rape Crisis Center, the family fun day, and the 24 hour hotlines for Horry and Georgetown counties.

The rape crisis center of Horry and Georgetown counties is a private, non-profit organization which offers access to a twenty four hour-seven day a week hotline, short term counseling, education programs, support groups, training and special events for struggling survivors of sexual assault.

Survivors are not solely women, but children, men, families and their friends as well. The rape crisis center works to promote public awareness of sexual victimization and strive toward it’s elimination through outreach, community education, volunteer support and highly trained, professional, and discreet staff.

Energy 92.1 is proud to partner with the rape crisis center of Horry and Georgetown counties.

For more information check out victimtosurvivor.org or call Kellie at 843-448-3180.