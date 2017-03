In blind taste tests, more people pick Pepsi over Coke, for one reason…

Pepsi is slightly sweeter than Coke and has a citrus like burst at first, but people like Coke better because it is smoother and more consistent over the course of the entire drink, while Pepsi tends to be sweeter. CLICK HERE to read the study.

Not gonna lie… I prefer Pepsi over Coke. What about you?