Pink Will Perform National Anthem At Big Game
By Zack Williams
|
Jan 8, 2018 @ 2:25 PM

The NFL and NBC have announced that Pink will perform the National Anthem before the “Big Game” on February 4th.

Justin Timberlake will be the halftime performer.

