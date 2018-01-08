Pink Will Perform National Anthem At Big Game By Zack Williams | Jan 8, 2018 @ 2:25 PM The NFL and NBC have announced that Pink will perform the National Anthem before the “Big Game” on February 4th. Justin Timberlake will be the halftime performer. Related Content ECLIPSE: Keep It Moving Or Stay Off The Roads The Boathouse Summer Concert Series Line Up! It’s Official! Will & Grace Is Coming ... Nordstrom Selling Jeans With Fake Mud For $425 The Top 92 Songs of 2016 Zack’s Throwback Thursday – J-Kwon’s “...