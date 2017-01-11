PHOTOS: Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Making-Out

New couple alert? Looks like Selena Gomez and The Weeknd might be more than just friends….or maybe they’re just make-out buddies.

Photos surfaced on TMZ of the two kissing outside of a Santa Monica restaurant Tuesday night. Other pics show Selena with her arms around the singer, looking smitten.

Selena, as most of us know, was previously in a high-profile romance with Justin Bieber. The Weeknd recently broke up with his model girlfriend, Bella Hadid.

