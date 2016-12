So, 10-12 years ago, Ashlee Simpson was popular, with hits like Pieces Of Me, La La, and Shadow, just to name a few.

Then she had a disastrous appearance on SNL when she got caught lip syncing.  Then she kind of disappeared for oh, 10 years.

She’s working on a new album with her husband, Evan Ross.

One can only hope that it won’t be a disaster, like her SNL appearance.