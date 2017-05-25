New Live Nation Bag Policy for Amphitheaters
By Logan Weiss
|
May 25, 2017 @ 1:57 PM
After the tragic incident in Manchester, England. Live Nation has a new bag policy moving forward for their shows playing at any amphitheater.
 
Please go to the click on the links below for the full list of permitted and non-permitted items before you attend an live nation shows.
 

Charlotte

Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre: http://bit.ly/DOSinfoCMCUAmp

PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte: http://bit.ly/DOSinfoPNCCLT

Raleigh

Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh: http://bit.ly/DOSinfoRHA

Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh: http://bit.ly/DOSinfoWCA

