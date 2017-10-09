Nelly’s Rape Allegations

This weekend the topic of conversation was Nelly’s arrest on second degree rape allegations just outside of Seattle.

Nelly was arrested early Saturday morning after an unidentified women called 911 and reported the assault. The alleged assault occurred on a tour bus parked at the White River Amphitheater near Auburn, where Nelly had just finished performing as part of his ongoing tour with country act Florida Georgia Line.

Since the incident Nelly has been released with no charges. Even though he was released without charges Nelly decided to not perform at his schedule show with FGL at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater over the weekend.

There is a further investigation pending.