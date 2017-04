The Myrtle Beach, Conway, North Myrtle Beach area is tops in College Town growth since 2010.

A study done by Lawnstarter shows that Coastal Carolina University is helping to grow the area in a big way. CCU has over 10,000 students, and nearly 1,400 employees, and generates almost $584 million for the local economy.

The growth from 2010-2016 is tops at 18.68%.

The population of Myrtle Beach also climbed 18.7% from 2010-2016.

Read more on the study from Lawnstarter here!