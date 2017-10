The #MeToo has been trending all day on social media about personal stories of sexual harassment following the Harvey Weinstein allegations.

I wanted to share a few of mine with you.

Remember that you are not alone in this and shedding light on stories and past experiences is the only way to bring awareness to sexual harassment in the work place and in life.

Don’t let the fear of perception or the fear of losing your career intimate you. That’s something I’ve struggled with, but not anymore.