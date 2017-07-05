The Lo Down – Rob v. Blac Chyna

Well if you’re trying to figure out what happened with the Rob Kardashian v. Blac Chyna twitter war today, here it is.

I truly thought Chyna wanted to be a family and that’s why I was so loyal to her but I learned my lesson and everyone else was right — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017



Rob Kardashian decided to put his current ex, and mother of his child Dream, Blac Chyna on blast today all over Instagram. He leaked naked photos of Chyna, personal text messages as well as video of her and the man she is allegedly cheating on him with.

Today Chyna sent me a video after I just bought her 250K of jewelry and she sends me this video… of another man in our bed pic.twitter.com/3rE4luXilJ — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017

He also revealed other personal information like surgeries that he paid for after their daughter was born.

It got so messy that Instagram removed Rob’s account so he then took everything to Twitter.

Blac Chyna responded with accusations of domestic abuse.