Words can’t describe how many of us are feeling right now. At least 50 people were killed and more than 400 injured in now the “deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history”, for what? My heart is literally aching today.

But I won’t live in fear, you shouldn’t either. Be the best person you can be everyday and spread love and light as much as possible. I will continue to pray for the families and victims of those affected by the senseless act of terror in Las Vegas.