Have you ever heard of P.O.P.D?

It stands for Perfect Ornament Placement Disorder. And I, Lauren Lo Sessions indeed suffer from this.

I will spend hours decorating my Christmas tree, placing ornaments, then taking them off and placing them again so they land in just the right spot.

Do you suffer from P.O.P.D?

Merry Christmas my AmigLOs.