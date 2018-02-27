Lo Goes To Walt Disney World
By lauren.sessions
|
Feb 27, 2018 @ 7:41 PM

Les Get It 👑

A post shared by Lauren Sessions (@itsloradio) on


I got to sneak away to my home state of Florida over the weekend and went to the happiest place on earth with my sister and best friend Carrie.

I think the last time I was at Walt Disney World I was like 10 so it was really cool to re-live some of my favorite childhood memories with two of my most favorite people.

With my favs at the happiest place on earth ❤

A post shared by Lauren Sessions (@itsloradio) on

We got to ride Space Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad & my all time favorite, The Tea Cups.

Natalie, Carrie and I also got to dine at Be Our Guest (Beauty & The Beast’s Castle)! We split a cheese platter and garden salad for an appetizer and I had the pork tenderloin for dinner, then of course the grey stuff for dessert…its delicious.

It was M A G I C A L 👸🏽✨

A post shared by Lauren Sessions (@itsloradio) on

Magic Kingdom truly is magical. Can’t wait to visit again soon!

