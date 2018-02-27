Lo Goes To Walt Disney World

Les Get It 👑 A post shared by Lauren Sessions (@itsloradio) on Feb 23, 2018 at 11:06am PST



I got to sneak away to my home state of Florida over the weekend and went to the happiest place on earth with my sister and best friend Carrie.

I think the last time I was at Walt Disney World I was like 10 so it was really cool to re-live some of my favorite childhood memories with two of my most favorite people.

We got to ride Space Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad & my all time favorite, The Tea Cups.

Natalie, Carrie and I also got to dine at Be Our Guest (Beauty & The Beast’s Castle)! We split a cheese platter and garden salad for an appetizer and I had the pork tenderloin for dinner, then of course the grey stuff for dessert…its delicious.

Magic Kingdom truly is magical. Can’t wait to visit again soon!