Lo Cooks: Skillet Sausage & Peppers

I recently got cast iron skillets for Christmas (thanks, Kelsey!) and have been wanting to try out some new recipes.

Sausage & Peppers instantly came to mind, so I whipped some up! Check out the recipe I used below.

Ingredients:

Red Yellow & Orange Peppers – 3-4

Italian Sausage – 1 pack

Sweet Onion – 1

Paprika

Cayenne Pepper

Salt

Pepper

Olive Oil

White Rice

Directions:

First, slice your peppers and onions and set to the side. Then slice sausage. In a large skillet, heat up olive oil over medium heat and drop in sausage. Let sausage brown on both sides till crispy then set aside on a plate with a paper towel to drain excess oil and fat. Now drop in peppers and onions. Season with cayenne pepper, paprika, salt & pepper and cook until onions are translucent and peppers are tender. Once the onions and peppers are done, combine sausage back into the skillet. After everything is married and seasoned, served with white rice & enjoy!