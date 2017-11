LBDs are trending on the @amas red carpet. Here are my favorites of the night. #AMAredcarpet #AMA2017 A post shared by Lauren Sessions (@itsloradio) on Nov 19, 2017 at 7:59pm PST

Little Black Dresses were definitely trending on the AMA Red Carpet last night.

The crown must go to Lady Gaga in my opinion because she literally had the AMA Red Carpet brought to her while she is on the road for her Joanne World Tour( Qweeen ). Who is your Best Dressed pick from last night?