The Latest On Mariah Carey’s NYE Mess

If you were watching New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on Saturday night, you witnessed the perfect end to 2016… a Mariah Carey disastrous performance.

Mariah didn’t get to have a soundcheck, and there is where it all begins. The performance was a mess. And the lip syncing was way off too, to the point where she kind of just quit.

After the performance, she took to twitter, and in an unlike Mariah fashion… kind of blew it off…