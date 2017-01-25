Kind Keeper Animal Rescue Fundraising Golf Tournament.

Place: Crown Park Golf Course, 2225 Hwy 9 West, Longs, South Carolina 29568

Time: 10 AM Registration * 11 AM Shotgun Start

Date: February 25, (Saturday)

ELIGIBILITY: Anyone who loves golf and animals. The field is limited to the first 30 PAID teams.

ENTRY FEE: 50 LBS PER PERSON of PET FOOD OR LITTER (in any combination equaling 50 lbs.)

REGISTRATION FEE: $28.00 per player (Includes Green and Cart Fee, Range Balls and lunch)

Host: David Sturm of Dixie Golf : will offer, Great prizes to be awarded and given away, such as a, $350.00 Aurelius Driver, Watches, Hats, Golf balls etc. and masterful games of skills: Fiesta Bowl Million Dollar Hole in One, Aurelius Driver Challenge for $20.00, Dixon Challenge for $10.00.

FORMAT & AWARDS: All Contestants will play a four person Captain’s Choice

Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishing teams.

(There are no “flights” in this event. Everyone is competing in the same field.)

MAIL ENTRY FORM AND CHECK PAYABLE TO: Kind Keeper Animal Rescue.

ENTRY DEADLINE: WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2017

Questions: Please call, Belinda Mairowicz (843) 427-4388 or Ray Park (843) 742-5183

We are a not for profit No Kill Animal Rescue Shelter in North Myrtle Beach, SC. Our love for animals and their well-being is our top priority. We would very much appreciate your help by announcing our event on the air to help us better the lives of animals.