Kesha Returns With “Praying”

Kesha has released a new song and video, “Praying,” from her first album in five years. Called Rainbow, the disc is due August 11th and features guest appearances from country legend Dolly Parton to rock band Eagles of Death Metal.

In an essay for Lena Dunham’s Lenny Letter, Kesha says “Praying” is “about coming to feel empathy for someone else even if they hurt you or scare you…learning to be proud of the person you are even during low moments when you feel alone…about hoping everyone, even someone who hurt you can heal.”

The lyrics of the song seem inspired by Kesha’s legal battle with her former producer, Dr. Luke, whom she has accused of being physical, emotionally and sexually abusive toward her. Luke denies all the allegations.

Kesha describes the depression she went through, writing, “There were so many days, months even, when I didn’t want to get out of bed….I was never at peace, night or day. But I…took my emotions to the studio and made art out of them. And I have never been happier with a body of work as I am with this record.”

“This is just the beginning,” she continues. “I am so happy and grateful to begin sharing all the music I have been writing with the world….This album is me. The most raw and real art I have ever created, and now it’s my gift to you.”

Rainbow is being released on Kemosabe Records/RCA Records. Kemosabe is the label that was founded by Dr. Luke, but it’s unclear what his involvement, if any, is. “Praying” was co-written by, among others, Ryan Lewis of Macklemore & Ryan Lewis. Wrabel and Kesha’s mom Pebe Sebert also have songwriting credits on the album.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.