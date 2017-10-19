Katy Perry Freaks Out!

Aspiring fashion designer Samantha Bolton went to a Meet and Greet for Katy’s “Witness” tour stop in Louisville, Kentucky, in an outfit she designed and made herself. Katy was immediately blown away by Samantha’s outfit, which features the eye logo that’s been used as the symbol of the “Wtiness” tour AND more than 3,000 rhinestones. Katy posted a video of Samantha and the dress on her Snapchat, and the young designer was immediately flooded with requests to duplicate the outfit for fans. Props to Katy for being a one-woman Project Runway, and to Samantha for making it WORK. Hopefully this is the kind of exposure she needs to quit her day job and follow her dreams. Or at least start up a sweet Katy Perry Inspired Etsy shop. I’ll take two of those dresses, please. Alright guys now I wanna know what YOU think of Katy’s cool gesture to her talented fan, and do you want one of these Witness outfits for yourself? Sound off in the comments below, and after that click over here to see how Selena saved a suicidal fan. Thanks so much for hanging with me on News Feed, and be sure to subscribe! I’m your girl Drew Dorsey, and I’ll see you next time!