Katy Perry Crashes A Wedding!

A newlywed couple in St. Louis had a surprise wedding-crasher Saturday night, but there was no need to call for security after they realized who it was.

The reception at the Four Seasons Hotel was already doing fine on its own, but then Katy Perry suddenly appeared and started dancing with the bride. The pop star was in town for a show and happened to be staying in a suite right upstairs. She heard the music and decided to come downstairs to join the party. She stayed for 10 minutes before wishing the couple well and returning to her suite.