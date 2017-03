Camp Rock came out in 2008, and now Joe Jonas is open to making a Camp Rock 3… if it’s rated R.

Joe said, “If it made sense, sure. For all of us, Demi, Nick, it would be funny to do a spin on it. Do the graduating days, make it kinda dark. An adult film. Well, not an ADULT film. An R-rated film. We’ve joked around about the idea a couple times.”

