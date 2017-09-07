ENERGY 92.1 has you covered for everything Hurricane Irma.

South Carolina is under a State of Emergency in preparation for Hurricane Irma. NOW is the time to start preparing for any impact we may see from Irma.

In the event that evacuations are issued, do you know your zone?

Things you should include in your Hurricane Preparedness kit:

Include at a minimum:

Water, two gallons of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation

Food, at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert and extra batteries for both

Flashlight and extra batteries

First aid kit

Whistle to signal for help

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation

Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

Manual can opener for food (if kit contains canned food)

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers

Prescription medications and glasses

Infant formula and diapers

Pet food and extra water for your pet

Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification and bank account records in a waterproof, portable container

Family emergency contact information

Cash or traveler’s checks and change

Additional items to consider include:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person. Consider additional bedding if you live in a cold-weather climate.

Complete change of clothing including a long sleeved shirt, long pants and sturdy shoes. Consider additional clothing if you live in a cold-weather climate.

Fire extinguisher

Multipurpose tool

Matches in a waterproof container

Duct tape

Dust mask to help filter contaminated air

Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items

Mess kits, paper cups, plates and plastic utensils, paper towels

Paper and pencil

Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

Water

Store water in plastic containers such as soft drink bottles or plastic milk jugs. Avoid using containers that will break, such as glass bottles. A normally active person needs to drink at least two quarts of water each day. Hot environments and intense physical activity can double that amount. Children, nursing mothers and ill people will need more.

Store two gallons of water per person per day (one gallon for drinking, one gallon for food preparation/sanitation)

Keep at least a three-day supply of water for each person in your household.

Food

Store at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food. Select foods that require no refrigeration, little preparation or cooking and little or no water. Select food items that are compact and lightweight.

Ready-to-eat canned meats, fruits and vegetables

Canned juices, milk, soup (if powdered, store extra water)

Staples–sugar, salt, pepper

High energy foods–peanut butter, jelly, crackers, granola bars, trail mix

Vitamins

Foods for infants, elderly persons or persons on special diets

Comfort/stress foods–cookies, hard candy, sweetened cereals, lollipops, instant coffee, tea bags

First Aid Kit

Assemble a first aid kit for your home and one for each car. Contact your local American Red Cross chapter to obtain a basic first aid manual. Each first aid kit should include:

2-inch sterile gauze pads (4-6)

4-inch sterile gauze pads (4-6)

Hypoallergenic adhesive tape

Triangular bandages (3)

2-inch sterile roller bandages (3 rolls)

3-inch sterile roller bandages (3 rolls)

Scissors

Tweezers

Needle

Moistened towelettes

Antiseptic

Thermometer

Tongue blades (2)

Tube of petroleum jelly or other lubricant

Assorted sizes of safety pins

Cleansing agent/soap

Latex gloves (2 pair)

Sunscreen

SUGGESTIONS AND REMINDERS