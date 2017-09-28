Hugh Hefner Dead At 91

The iconic founder of Playboy, Hugh Hefner, has died at the age of 91. Its been reported that he died at his home, the Playboy Mansion of natural causes.

Hugh’s son and CFO of Playboy Enterprises, Cooper Hefner had this to say of his father’s passing, “My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom.”

Hefner founded Playboy magazine more than 60 years ago with Marilyn Monroe gracing the first cover in 1953. The magazine managed to inspire and ride the “sexual revolution” of the 1960s and 70s.

Hefner is survived by his wife, Crystal, his sons, Cooper, David and Marston, and his daughter, Christie.

May the silk robe and slippers live on.