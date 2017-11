I mean, this guy gets locked in a beer cooler over night, and does what any of us would do… DRINK BEER to get through the evening… He got arrested because he didn’t pay for the beer he drank!

The least the store could have done is give him some free beer! Note to self, if I ever get locked into a beer cooler, and decide to drink the beer, PAY FOR IT before I leave!

Have you ever been accidentally locked in somewhere?

