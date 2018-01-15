The Handmaid’s Tale Returns This April

Clearly I’m into my T.V shows lately. This week Hulu has announced the second season of The Handmaid’s Tale, a series based on the best-selling novel by Margaret Atwood, will return April 25th.

The last season ended with Offred (Elisabeth Moss) being taken away as her friend Moira (Samira Wiley) fled to Canada to find Offred’s husband, Luke (O-T Fagbenle). The second season will pick up where season one left off, showing Moira up north, the dreaded, contaminated colonies and Offred being assaulted by officials.