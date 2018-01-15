The Handmaid’s Tale Returns This April

Clearly I’m into my T.V shows lately. This week Hulu has announced the second season of The Handmaid’s Tale, a series based on the best-selling novel by Margaret Atwood, will return April 25th.
A Sister, dipped in blood. The #HandmaidsTale continues this April, only on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/bu2GdtMn32
— The Handmaid’s Tale (@HandmaidsOnHulu) January 12, 2018
The last season ended with Offred (Elisabeth Moss) being taken away as her friend Moira (Samira Wiley) fled to Canada to find Offred’s husband, Luke (O-T Fagbenle). The second season will pick up where season one left off, showing Moira up north, the dreaded, contaminated colonies and Offred being assaulted by officials.