Halsey’s Powerful Speech

Over the weekend more than a million women took to the streets in their local cities for the 2018 Women’s March.

From L.A to NYC and everywhere in between, the women of this country marched to protest issues regarding women’s rights, healthcare reform, reproductive rights, equal pay and much more.

Many of our favorite celebs took to the streets to use their voice and platform as well. If you missed Halsey’s speech in NYC check it out below. She so bravely opened her heart and shared her story and experience with sexual abuse and assault.