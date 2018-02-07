Groupon Valentine’s Day

Just call me Tiffany Haddish this Valentine’s Day.

I always go back and forth whether or not I enjoy this holiday. I think if you love someone, that should be celebrated everyday, not just one day out of the year.

My boo and I have decided that we are just going to exchange cards and go out to dinner this year instead of buying each other some crazy expensive gift.

Mind you him and I just came off Christmas, my birthday..his birthday is in March and so is our anniversary sooooo we’re good on the gift giving for a while!

Just in case you are trying to ball on a budget this Valentine’s Day (which is 100% OK in my book) then I suggest you check out Groupon! They have all kinds of amazing and romantic gifts on their site ranging from flowers to couple’s massages, even wine tours!

