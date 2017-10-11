GROOM PLAYS VIDEO TO EXPOSE CHEATING BRIDE AT THEIR WEDDING

A groom in Singapore got revenge on his new wife by playing a video of her cheating on him in front of all of their wedding guests.

During the reception, the guy played a video montage of pictures of the supposedly happy couple. And then, he dropped the boom by showing video footage of her going into a hotel room with another dude.

Oops.

The bride reportedly ran out of the reception in disgrace, which suggested to everyone there that she was guilty.

OOOHHHHH…. If I were her parent’s I would be so mad! Spending all that money!!! Oh snap!